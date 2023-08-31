US President Joe Biden approves military aid for Taiwan under the Foreign Military Financing program

President Joe Biden of the United States has granted military assistance to Taiwan through the Foreign Military Financing (FMF) program, a move usually reserved for sovereign states. According to a notification presented to Congress and reported by Reuters on August 30, the US State Department intends to allocate up to $80 million in FMF funds to support Taiwan’s defense efforts.

The notification outlined that the FMF aid will bolster Taiwan’s self-defense capabilities by enhancing joint and combined defense capabilities, as well as maritime domain awareness and maritime security capability.

While Taiwan’s defense ministry expressed gratitude for the assistance, it refrained from providing specific details about the military aid. The ministry acknowledged that the US has been continuously aiding Taiwan in enhancing its combat capabilities under existing policies and laws.

The Foreign Military Financing (FMF) program, managed by the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSAC), allows partner nations to acquire American defense articles, services, and training. This support can be in the form of grants or direct loans.

Representative Michael McCaul, Chairman of the House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee, welcomed the move, stating that the aid will not only benefit Taiwan and protect regional democracies but also strengthen US deterrence and national security against an increasingly assertive Chinese Communist Party.

China considers Taiwan as part of its territory and has warned against official exchanges between the US and Taiwan. Beijing has consistently raised objections to US military aid and sales to the island.

In July, the US unveiled a weapons aid package for Taiwan valued at up to $345 million, which was reported to include four unarmed MQ-9A reconnaissance drones. Additionally, the US recently approved a potential $500 million sale of infrared search and track systems for Taiwan’s F-16 fighter jets and other related equipment.