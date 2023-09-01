Acquaintance arrested after woman lured to flat with movie offer and gang-raped

A young woman’s acquaintance found herself in police custody after allegedly using a movie offer to lure the victim to a flat in Karaparambu, resulting in a horrifying gang rape.

The accused, Afseena (29) from Mundayad in Kannur, was apprehended by a team led by Kozhikode Town Police Assistant Commissioner Bijuraj.

The survivor, originally from Kottayam but working in Kannur, had befriended Afseena, who, along with her friend Shameer Kunnummal, deceitfully coaxed her into the flat, where the gruesome incident occurred.

Afseena and Shameer, in a shocking twist, threatened the victim with potential police involvement if she reported the crime. To everyone’s surprise, they themselves escorted the survivor to the Nadakkavu police station and filed a complaint against the culprits.

Following a subsequent police investigation, Afseena was arrested. Prior to this, the authorities had already detained Abu Backer and Saithalavi, both from Malappuram, in connection with the case, apprehending the alleged perpetrators from a resort.

Afseena’s friend, Shameer, also faces arrest in this deeply distressing incident.