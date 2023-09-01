Allu Arjun Gives a Glimpse of Home and a Day as Pushpa Raj in New Video!

Superstar Allu Arjun, recently honored with the national award for best actor for his outstanding portrayal in ‘Pushpa: The Rise,’ delved into the franchise, emphasizing his deep appreciation for his character’s unwavering determination.

In a captivating behind-the-scenes video shared on Instagram’s most followed account, @instagram, the beloved star offered viewers an intimate glimpse into his professional and personal life. Allu Arjun welcomed fans into his abode, his workspace, and even his car, granting a rare insider’s perspective as he journeyed to the sets of ‘Pushpa – The Rule.’

On the bustling film set, the actor effortlessly transitioned from his usual suave persona to the rugged and enigmatic Pushpa Raj. Guided by the accomplished director Sukumar, audiences are treated to an extraordinary display of Allu Arjun’s acting prowess.

Speaking candidly about the milestone film, Allu Arjun shared, “I’ve done almost 20 movies. Pushpa is my 20th film and it’s my biggest film by far. There’s one thing about this character that I really like: he’s got a never-give-up attitude. There’s always a part of me that’s a part of the character. If Pushpa was played by somebody else, they would interpret it some other way. This is my interpretation so that’s what Pushpa is all about. This particular one.”

The release of ‘Pushpa – The Rise’ in 2021 sent shockwaves through the nation’s box office, leaving an indelible mark with its unforgettable dialogues, gripping storyline, and mesmerizing music. The film’s impact extended to Instagram, where enthusiasts swayed to its tunes and reenacted Pushpa Raj’s iconic moves, spawning a fervent fan community of its own.

To catch this revealing video, visit the official Instagram account. Allu Arjun expressed his profound gratitude for his Indian fans, stating, “Fans in India are very different from the rest of the world. You have to see it for real, I can’t explain. They play a huge part in my motivation because it’s their love that actually pushes me to surpass my limits and make them even prouder.”