ASI will introduce ‘Adopt a Heritage 2.0’ initiative and a new app on September 4

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) is set to initiate the ‘Adopt a Heritage 2.0’ initiative on September 4, aiming to engage corporate entities in enhancing facilities at monuments using their corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds. With 3,696 protected monuments across the country, the ASI recognizes their role not only in preserving India’s cultural heritage but also in driving economic growth. The revamped program builds upon the earlier 2017 scheme and outlines specific amenities required for different monuments according to the AMASR Act 1958.

On the same day, the launch will also introduce a user-friendly mobile app called ‘Indian Heritage,’ which will provide a platform to showcase India’s heritage monuments. Additionally, an e-permission portal, accessible at www.asipermissionportal.gov.in, will be unveiled, streamlining the process of obtaining permissions for photography, filming, and developmental projects at monuments. This initiative aims to overcome operational and logistical challenges, ensuring smoother procedures for permissions.