India launch date of TVS Apache RTR 310 announced: Details

Mumbai: TVS Motor Company has announced the India launch date of Apache RTR 310. The TVS Apache RTR 310 will be officially launched on September 6, and pre-bookings have already begun, with a nominal fee of Rs. 3100.

Some other highlights of the upcoming bike will include robust tank with extensions, a split-seat arrangement, and rear-set foot pegs. Additionally, it will feature a floating license plate holder and a horizontally mounted TFT instrument console.

The Apache RTR 310 is expected to be powered by a 312.7cc reverse-inclined single-cylinder engine. The engine will deliver 34 bhp and 27.3Nm. It is expected to offer multiple riding modes—Track, Urban, Rain, and Sport,.

As for its price, the TVS Apache RTR 310 is expected to be positioned around the Rs 2.5 lakh (ex-showroom) range. However, the confirmed price will be out on September 6.