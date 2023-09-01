Top 5 Thrilling Moments in Indo-Pak Asia Cup Clashes

In a long-awaited One-Day International (ODI) clash, India faced Pakistan in the Asia Cup, marking their first encounter in four years. The match took place in the Sri Lankan city of Pallekele and unfolded with great anticipation.

Their previous meeting in the 2019 World Cup ended in a resounding victory for India, who triumphed over Pakistan by 89 runs through the Duckworth-Lewis method. This win had left a significant mark on their rivalry.

Throughout the history of the Asia Cup, when it adopted an ODI format, India and Pakistan engaged in fierce battles on thirteen occasions. As of now, India held a 7-5 advantage in their head-to-head record, with one match ending in no result, emphasizing the competitive nature of their clashes.

Let’s dive into five unforgettable moments from these high-stake Indo-Pak encounters in the Asia Cup:

1. **Kohli’s masterly 183:** In 2012, during a group match in Mirpur, Pakistan posted a formidable total of 329/6, thanks to centuries by openers Nasir Jamshed and Mohammad Hafeez. However, Virat Kohli turned the game around for India with a breathtaking 183 off just 148 balls. His incredible innings, consisting of 22 fours and a six, ensured an Indian victory with 13 balls to spare.

2. **Afridi’s twin sixes in final over:** In the 2014 edition, a gripping group game in Mirpur saw Pakistan needing 10 runs off the final over with just two wickets in hand. R Ashwin struck early, dismissing Saeed Ajmal. The last man standing, Junaid Khan, took a single off the second ball, bringing Shahid Afridi on strike. In a nail-biting finish, Afridi smashed sixes off the next two balls, securing a thrilling one-wicket win for Pakistan.

3. **Mohinder guides India home:** In 1988, in Dhaka, Mohinder Amarnath played a heroic innings on a challenging turner. Indian spinners Arshad Ayub and Maninder Singh bowled Pakistan out for a paltry 142 in the 45-over contest. Mohinder’s unbeaten 74 off 122 balls was the highlight of India’s four-wicket win, with Krishnamchari Srikkanth and Mohammad Azharuddin playing crucial supporting roles.

4. **Yousuf dazzles:** In 2000, during a match in Dhaka, Mohammad Yousuf’s unbeaten century shone brightly for Pakistan. Batting at No. 3, he reached his hundred on the final ball of the innings with a six against medium-pacer T Kumaran. Yousuf’s 112-ball knock, featuring nine fours and a six, set the stage for Pakistan’s 44-run victory over India, leaving an indelible memory in Asia Cup history.