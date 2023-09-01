UAE based airline announces new international flight service

Dubai: Low-budget air carrier based in Dubai, Flydubai has announced new direct flights to Mombasa, Kenya. The service will start from January 17, 2024. Flydubai is the first national carrier to operate direct flights from Dubai to the coastal city in southeast Kenya.

Flights to Moi International Airport (MBA) in Mombasa will run 4 times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. The flight will depart from Terminal 3 at Dubai International (DXB).

The flight to Mombasa will expand flydubai’s African network to 11 destinations across 10 countries, including Addis Ababa, Alexandria, Asmara, Dar es Salaam, Djibouti, Entebbe, Hargeisa, Juba, Mogadishu, and Zanzibar.

Flight Number Departure Airport Arrival Airport Departure Time Arrival Time

FZ? 1289 (Wednesday and Sundays) DXB MBA 09:20 13:55

FZ? 1290 (Wednesday and Sundays) MBA DXB 14:55 21:25

FZ? 1289 (Mondays and Fridays) DXB MBA 16:00 20:25

FZ? 1290 (Mondays and Fridays) MBA DXB 21:25 03:55

Return fares for Business Class passengers from DXB to MBA will start from Dh4,200, while Economy Class Lite fares will start from Dh1,600. For the return journey from MBA to DXB, Business Class fares will start from $1,500, and Economy Class Lite fares will begin at $500.