UAE based airline announces new international flight service

Sep 1, 2023, 03:22 pm IST

Dubai: Low-budget air carrier based in Dubai, Flydubai has announced new direct flights to Mombasa, Kenya. The service will start from January 17, 2024. Flydubai  is the first national carrier to operate direct flights from Dubai to the coastal city in southeast Kenya.

Flights to Moi International Airport (MBA) in Mombasa will run 4 times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. The flight will depart from  Terminal 3 at Dubai International (DXB).

The flight to  Mombasa will expand flydubai’s African network to 11 destinations across 10 countries, including Addis Ababa, Alexandria, Asmara, Dar es Salaam, Djibouti, Entebbe, Hargeisa, Juba, Mogadishu, and Zanzibar.

Flight Number       Departure Airport           Arrival Airport      Departure Time    Arrival Time

FZ? 1289 (Wednesday and Sundays)           DXB   MBA  09:20            13:55

FZ? 1290 (Wednesday and Sundays)           MBA  DXB   14:55            21:25

FZ? 1289 (Mondays and Fridays)      DXB   MBA  16:00            20:25

FZ? 1290 (Mondays and Fridays)      MBA  DXB   21:25            03:55

Return fares for Business Class passengers from DXB to MBA will start from Dh4,200, while Economy Class Lite fares will start from Dh1,600. For the return journey from MBA to DXB, Business Class fares will start from $1,500, and Economy Class Lite fares will begin at $500.

 

 

