Kerala University Sets Up Unit to Combat Fake Certificates

Kerala University has taken a significant step in response to the growing concerns surrounding fake certificates by inaugurating a dedicated verification cell. This move comes following alarming reports of fraudulent certificate issuance related to Kerala University, which was recently highlighted by Manorama News.

As Manorama News revealed, the issue of counterfeit certificates gained substantial attention when Nikhil Thomas, a former SFI leader, managed to secure admission to Kayamkulam MSM College for an M Com program using a forged certificate purportedly from Kalinga University.

The newly established verification cell, headed by an assistant registrar, has commenced its operations from the university’s headquarters. This cell is accessible to both colleges and individuals seeking to confirm the legitimacy of certificates, albeit a fee of Rs 2000 will be levied for this service.

To ensure accuracy and reliability, the special cell will reach out to the issuing universities to authenticate the certificates in question. All processes, from application submission to information exchange with other universities, will be conducted online through a dedicated portal. Furthermore, the registrar overseeing this cell will recommend taking legal action, including filing a police complaint, in cases where fake certificates are identified. This proactive approach by Kerala University aims to address the pressing issue of counterfeit certificates and uphold the integrity of academic qualifications.