Rajasthan Man Abducts and Parades Estranged Wife Naked

A distressing incident unfolded in Rajasthan’s Pratapgarh district, where a man allegedly subjected his 21-year-old wife to a humiliating ordeal, stripping and parading her naked in a village. Police were alerted to the situation after a video of the incident circulated online.

According to Dhariyawad SHO Peshawar Khan, initial investigations uncovered that the young woman had been involved in a relationship with another man. The incident occurred on Thursday when the woman’s in-laws, deeply displeased by her relationship, kidnapped her and brought her to their village, where this horrifying event unfolded.

Director General of Police (DGP) Umesh Mishra expressed grave concern over the incident. In response to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s directive, DGP Mishra dispatched ADG (Crime) Dinesh M N to Pratapgarh on Friday night. The video footage captured the appalling sight of a man stripping and parading a woman in front of a crowd in the district.

DGP Mishra emphasized the government’s commitment to addressing this matter seriously. He deployed six teams to apprehend the accused, with Pratapgarh Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar overseeing the situation in the village.

Chief Minister Gehlot condemned the incident, stating, “Such incidents have no place in a civilised society.” He assured that the culprits would be swiftly apprehended and brought to justice in a fast-track court.

Former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje expressed concern over the video circulating on social media, highlighting the administration’s apparent lack of awareness. She urged people not to share the video, underscoring that this incident had cast a dark shadow over the state of Rajasthan.