Royal Enfield launches all-new Bullet 350 in India: Price, features

Mumbai: Leading two-wheeler brand in the country, Royal Enfield launched the Bullet 350 in the markets. The new bike is priced at Rs 1,73,562 (ex-showroom). It is the company’s second-most affordable motorcycle after Hunter 350. The Bullet 350 is offered in three variants: Military Black and Red, Standard and Black Gold.

The bike is powered by the company’s new J-series platform, which also powers its other bikes such as Meteor, Classic and Hunter. The 349cc, single-cylinder engine produces a power of 20.2 BHP at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm at 4,000 rpm. The motor is linked to a five-speed gearbox.

The new bike offers a differently designed single-piece seat and redesigned mudguards. It comes with a 300mm disc brake fitted at the front and with 270mm disc or drum brake options at the rear. The top-spec Bullet 350 Black Gold has the same hardware but there are visual changes – a matte and gloss black tank, copper and gold 3D badge, copper pinstriping, and blacked-out engine and components.