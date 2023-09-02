Russian envoy urges exclusion of Ukraine matter for G20 Summit’s united declaration

Russia’s Ambassador to India, Denis Alipov, emphasized that if the West desires a joint statement at the G20 Summit, they must be willing to modify the sections related to the Ukraine conflict within the Bali declaration. According to Ambassador Alipov, the Bali declaration had a negative impact on the peace process between Russia and Ukraine due to its alignment with sanctions. He emphasized that for a resolution, the Western nations should be open to revising these Bali paragraphs, which Russia disagrees with.

Furthermore, Ambassador Alipov questioned the necessity of discussing Ukraine within G20 meetings and advocated for its exclusion, suggesting that the G20 platform should focus on financial and economic matters rather than geopolitics. He proposed that Ukraine maintain its neutrality, and alternative agreements should be explored to address the conflict. He also expressed openness to dialogue with NATO, provided it is conducted in a constructive manner. Ambassador Alipov also noted that the bilateral relationship between India and Russia had been strengthened recently with the introduction of e-visas by both countries.