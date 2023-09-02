Union government introduces GST lucky draw

New Delhi: The Union government has launched a GST lucky draw in six states and Union Territories. The draw is named ‘Mera Bill Mera Adhikar’. The Union government and states have set aside a Rs30-crore corpus for this fiscal for the reward scheme.

The draw is launched on a pilot basis on September 1 in Assam, Gujarat & Haryana and UTs of Puducherry, Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu. Every Month there will be 810 lucky draws. Every quarter there will be 2 bumper lucky draws.

The monthly draws include 800 lucky draws of GST invoices of prize value of Rs10,000 each and 10 draws with prize of Rs 10 lakh each. Every quarter the bumper draw would be Rs 1 crore each.