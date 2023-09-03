8 Naxalites surrender while 4 others apprehended in Dantewada, Chhattisgarh

In Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district, eight Naxalites, including three women, surrendered, and four others were apprehended by security forces, as reported on Sunday. The eight individuals who surrendered on Friday were allegedly involved in activities such as cutting roads, displaying Naxal propaganda materials, and conducting reconnaissance for Naxalite leaders in the Katekalyan area. On the other hand, the four individuals arrested on Saturday were reportedly linked to a prior incident involving firing and an explosion in the Aranpur area.

Among those who surrendered, Mangdu Kuhdami, the militia commander of Marjum panchayat, and Kumari Lakhme, the leader of the Krantikari Mahila Adivasi Sangthan (a Naxalite frontal wing) in Tetam Panchayat, had bounties of Rs 1 lakh each on their heads. These Naxalites had been actively operating in the Katekalyan area.

With this latest surrender, a total of 639 Naxalites, including 163 with bounties on their heads, have renounced violence in the district as part of the ‘Lon Varratu’ campaign initiated by the district police in June 2020. In a separate incident, a joint team of District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Bastar Fighters apprehended four Naxalites in a forest near Gonderas village. The operation was carried out based on specific information about Naxalite presence in the region. The four arrested individuals admitted to their affiliation with the banned CPI (Maoist) during interrogation and were identified as lower-ranking cadres involved in past attacks against security personnel in the Aranpur area. Further investigations are ongoing.