BJP enhances social media tactics in preparation for 2024 elections

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is intensifying its efforts to connect with the public in preparation for the 2024 Lok Sabha election, utilizing a cadre of social media enthusiasts. According to a senior BJP official, the party aims to establish a unique relationship with internet-savvy individuals. Through its social media campaign, the BJP plans not only to disseminate information regarding the government’s performance over the past nine years but also to share its vision of transforming India into a self-reliant and developed nation by 2047.

BJP affiliates, including the OBC Morcha, have received training in effectively harnessing social media to convey the government’s achievements and the party’s national ideology. With over 18 crore party members, of whom an estimated 99 percent use the internet, the BJP recognizes the importance of reaching the 700 million active internet users in India, including those in rural areas. The party’s social media warriors will continue to engage with them on the government’s performance.

Furthermore, the BJP plans to highlight controversial speeches by opposition leaders and showcase video clips of PM Modi’s significant speeches through its social media warriors. Reports suggest the party intends to establish more than 250 call centers nationwide, staffed by trained party workers, to maintain continuous communication with the public regarding government and party initiatives. This expansion comes after the successful operation of 150 call centers with the support of 20,000 workers during the 2019 election. The BJP’s online membership, which exceeds 5 crore, is also playing a crucial role in spreading the government’s achievements to even the most remote corners of the country. As India witnesses a growing number of women, youth, and new-age voters online, the BJP, under PM Modi’s leadership, is cultivating a strong rapport with the public through various social media platforms.