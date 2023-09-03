Nuh will host fourth G20 Sherpa meeting

The fourth G20 Sherpa meeting is set to commence in Haryana’s Nuh district starting on Sunday and will run until September 7. This meeting will involve the participation of sherpas and delegates not only from G20 member countries but also from countries that have been invited. To facilitate the event, the Haryana government has taken special measures, including decorating the route from the Sirhaul border to the Khedki Daula toll plaza and establishing two lanes on both sides of the Kherki Daula toll plaza.

In addition to representatives from G20 member nations, sherpas, and delegates from invited countries, the meeting will benefit from the presence of 23 liaison officers, comprising 19 Haryana Civil Services (HCS) officers and four Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officers. Furthermore, there will be five ambulances equipped with advanced life support stationed at the ITC Grand Bharat to address any potential emergency situations. The preparations also include showcasing Haryana’s rich cultural heritage to the visiting dignitaries.

Nuh District Commissioner Dhirender Khadgata emphasized that this Sherpa meeting precedes the two-day G20 summit in Delhi. During this event, foreign guests will be introduced to Haryana’s culture. Security measures include the issuance of passes to hotel staff and nodal officers, the imposition of Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure around the hotels, and a ban on flying drones in the area.