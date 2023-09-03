Refreshing Corn Pomegranate Kosambari Recipe

Here’s a simple Corn Pomegranate Kosambari recipe:

Ingredients:

1. 1 cup boiled corn kernels

2. 1 cup fresh pomegranate seeds

3. 1/2 cup finely chopped cucumber

4. 1/2 cup finely chopped carrots

5. 2-3 green chilies, finely chopped (adjust to your spice preference)

6. 2 tablespoons fresh coriander leaves, finely chopped

7. 1 tablespoon lemon juice

8. Salt to taste

9. 1/2 teaspoon roasted cumin powder (optional)

10. A pinch of black salt (optional)

Instructions:

1. In a large mixing bowl, combine the boiled corn kernels, fresh pomegranate seeds, chopped cucumber, and chopped carrots.

2. Add the finely chopped green chilies and fresh coriander leaves to the bowl.

3. Squeeze the lemon juice over the mixture and sprinkle some salt. You can also add a pinch of black salt for extra flavor.

4. If you like a hint of roasted cumin flavor, sprinkle some roasted cumin powder over the ingredients.

5. Gently toss all the ingredients together until they are well mixed.

6. Taste the kosambari and adjust the salt or lemon juice as per your preference.

7. Chill the Corn Pomegranate Kosambari in the refrigerator for about 20-30 minutes before serving.

8. Serve this refreshing and colorful salad as a side dish or appetizer at your next meal.

Enjoy your Corn Pomegranate Kosambari!