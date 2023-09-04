Amit Shah Accuses Indian Coalition Parties of Insulting ‘Sanatan Dharma’ for Votes

Home Minister Amit Shah strongly criticized opposition coalition parties in INDIA on Sunday, particularly targeting DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin for his remarks against ‘Sanatan Dharma.’ He accused them of using such remarks for votebank politics and appeasement.

Udhayanidhi Stalin had previously stated that ‘Sanatan Dharma’ should be eradicated, alleging that it opposes equality and social justice. Amit Shah pointed out that this sentiment was echoed by other DMK leaders, including the Tamil Nadu chief minister’s son, and accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of comparing Hindu organizations to the Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Speaking at a public rally in Beneshwar Dham, Dungarpur district, Amit Shah asserted that these comments on ‘Sanatan Dharma’ were made for votebank appeasement and amounted to an insult. He highlighted that similar appeasement politics had occurred in the past, referencing Manmohan Singh’s statement regarding minority rights in the budget.

Shah also criticized the coalition, calling it the “ghamandiya gathbandhan” (arrogant alliance) and emphasized that no matter how much they oppose ‘Sanatan Dharma,’ it remains close to the hearts of the people.

He spoke about the Ram temple issue and the government’s efforts to build it after the Supreme Court’s order. Shah accused the UPA of corruption and asserted that the Gehlot-led government in Rajasthan was mired in corruption and failed to ensure women’s safety.

Amit Shah called on Ashok Gehlot to hold a press conference and provide an account of his government’s work in the last five years. He also mentioned the alleged “red diary” containing details of corruption.

Shah highlighted the significant difference in funds allocated to Rajasthan by the UPA government and the Modi-led dispensation. He introduced the BJP’s Parivartan Yatra, which aims to cover a vast distance and engage with constituencies to pledge change in Rajasthan.

Former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje criticized the Congress government for land, forest, and water issues, and C P Joshi, the BJP’s state unit president, accused the Congress of appeasement politics.

Union ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat also attended the rally.