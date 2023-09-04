Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan terms his country’s policy of solely depending on Russia for security a strategic mistake

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has characterized his country’s policy of relying solely on Russia for security as a “strategic mistake,” asserting that Moscow has failed to fulfill its commitments and is in the process of reducing its involvement in the broader region.

In an interview with the Italian newspaper La Repubblica published on Sunday, Pashinyan accused Russia of not guaranteeing Armenia’s security in the face of what he deemed aggression from neighboring Azerbaijan over the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

He suggested that Moscow, which has a defense agreement with Armenia and maintains a military base there, does not view his country as sufficiently pro-Russian. He further implied that Russia is gradually withdrawing from the wider South Caucasus region.

Pashinyan stated, “Armenia’s security framework was 99.999% tied to Russia, including the procurement of arms and ammunition.”

He continued, “But today, we see that Russia itself requires weapons, arms, and ammunition (for the war in Ukraine). In this situation, it’s understandable that even if it wishes to, the Russian Federation cannot meet Armenia’s security needs. This example should demonstrate to us that dependence on just one partner in security matters is a strategic mistake.”

Pashinyan’s interview highlighted Armenia’s frustration with Russia’s failure to provide guaranteed security. There was no immediate response from Moscow to his remarks.

Historically, Moscow has refuted such claims, defended its actions, and denied any reduction in its foreign policy priorities due to the conflict with Ukraine.

In July of this year, Azerbaijan alleged that Russia and Armenia were not fulfilling the Nagorno-Karabakh enclave ceasefire agreement. Azerbaijan’s foreign ministry stated, “Armenia has not fulfilled many provisions of the statement, and Russia has not ensured the full implementation of the statement within its obligations.” This statement came shortly after the European Union (EU) urged Azerbaijan and Armenia to refrain from “violence and harsh rhetoric.”

Following intense fighting and a ceasefire brokered by Russia in 2020, Azerbaijan assumed control of areas previously held by ethnic Armenians in and around the mountain enclave. The two countries have been engaged in negotiations for a peace agreement, with Russia advocating for a prominent role in the process.