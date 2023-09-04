G20 Summit: Prohibitory orders imposed in these cities till October 15

New Delhi: Ghaziabad Police Commissionerate imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 till October 15 in Noida and Ghaziabad. The prohibitory orders was issued due to the upcoming G20 Summit 2023. The G20 Summit will be held in New Delhi on September 9-10.

‘Five or more persons will not gather at any public place for a dharna, procession, demonstration etc., without the order of the competent authority nor will they encourage anyone to do so. No person will organise any programme during festivals without prior permission. This restriction will not be applicable to marriages and funerals,’ Police said in a statement.

Also Read: UAE based air carrier extends closure of first-class check-in counters

‘Any type of election campaign material, advertisement or printed pamphlet will not be used by any person, candidate, or political party without prior permission. Apart from this, no person or group will raise slogans, posters etc. inciting any kind of religious, class related or caste sentiments nor will distribute such pamphlets,’ said the order. The Police also banned using drones.