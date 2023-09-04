Indian Railways cancels, reschedule several trains on this route: Full list

Kolkata: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) Zone has cancelled and rescheduled a number of trains on September 4. The decision has been made due to the non-interlocking work at the Ekakhi station of Katihar division.

A total of 9 trains have been cancelled. Among those not operating include -15464 Siliguri Junction – Balurghat intercity express, 15463 Balurghat- Siliguri Junction intercity express, 15709 New Jalpaiguri – Malda Town express, 15710 Malda Town – New Jalpaiguri express, 05421 Malda Town – Balurghat Passenger Special, 05422, Balurghat – Malda Town – Passenger Special, 05717 Malda Court – Kathar Passenger Special, 05718 Kathar – Malda Court Passenger Special, and Slip coaches for 13153/ 13154 Express.

Apart from these trains, 13175 Sealdah – Silchar Kanchanjunga Express has been scheduled for 08:35 hours instead of 6:35 hours.

Earlier the Northern Railway Zone announced that service of more than 300 trains will be affected due to the G20 Summit. The G20 Summit will be held in New Delhi on September 9-10.