Indian Railways releases list of trains cancelled due to G20 Summit

New Delhi: The Indian Railways announced that service of more than 300 trains will be affected due to the G20 Summit. The G20 Summit will be held in New Delhi on September 9-10. As per the Northern Railway Zone, services of 207 trains have been terminated, terminals of 15 trains changed and routes of 6 trains have been diverted. Origin and termination stations of 36 trains have also been changed and 3 trains will not stop at Delhi’s Kishan Ganj during the summit. The national transporter also cancelled cancel 40 mail and Express trains.

Several trains that were supposed to originate or terminate at the New Delhi railway station, during the period from the 8th to the 11th of this month, will now terminate or originate from Ghaziabad or Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations.

While Sirsa Tilak Bridge Express has been cancelled from September 9-11, Bareilly Junction-New Delhi Intercity Express and New Delhi-Rohtak Junction Intercity Express have been cancelled from September 8-10. Some of the trains cancelled include New Delhi-Virangana Lakshmibai (Jhanshi) Taj Express, New Delhi-Lohian Khas Jn. Sarbat Da Bhala Express, Bhiwani-Tilak Bridge Express, Shri Ganganagar-Tilak Bridge Express, and Meerut Cantt-Shri Ganganagar Special from September 9 and 10.

Other trains cancelled from September 9-10 include Delhi Junction-Saharanpur Junction Superfast Express, Delhi Junction-Haridwar Junction Express Special, Ambala Cantonment Junction-Delhi Junction Express, Jalandhar City Junction-New Delhi Express, Amritsar Junction-New Delhi Express, Shri Gangangar-Delhi Junction Express, Saharanpur Junction-Delhi Junction Superfast Express, and Lohian Khas Junction-New Delhi Sarbat Da Bhala Express.

Services of Delhi-Junction-Kurukshetra Junction Express have also been cancelled on September 9. Kanpur Central-Anand Vihar Terminal Express, Anand Vihar Terminal-Kanpur Central Express, Kurukshetra Junction-Delhi Junction Express, Delhi Junction-Pathankot Junction Express, and Pathankot Junction-Delhi Junction Superfast are among the trains cancelled on September 10. Delhi Junction-Pathankot Junction Express, Anand Vihar Terminal-Kanpur Central Express, Kurukshetra Junction-Delhi Junction Express, Kanpur Central-Anand Vihar Terminal Express, and Pathankot Junction-Delhi Junction Superfast are also among the trains cancelled.