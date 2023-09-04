ISRO reports Vikram lander’s successful Moon landing and hop test

In a recent announcement, ISRO confirmed the successful soft landing and hop test of the Vikram lander on the moon’s surface. During the test, the lander’s engines were ignited on command, lifting it approximately 40 cm above the lunar surface before safely touching down again, about 30 to 40 cm from its initial location. ISRO expressed that this accomplishment surpassed the mission’s original goals and emphasized the significance of this test as it paves the way for future missions, including sample return and human exploration.

ISRO’s official statement hailed this achievement, stating that Vikram Lander had once again soft-landed on the moon and exceeded its mission objectives by successfully completing the hop experiment. This development was seen as a crucial step forward in inspiring and preparing for future lunar missions involving sample return and human presence. ISRO also reported that all systems performed as expected, and the deployed equipment like the Ramp, ChaSTE, and ILSA were successfully retracted and redeployed during the experiment.

Notably, India marked a historic moment on August 23 when it achieved a soft landing on the lunar surface with the Vikram lander as part of the Chandrayaan-3 mission. This accomplishment made India the fourth country in the world to achieve this feat and the first to reach the moon’s south pole, opening up new possibilities for lunar exploration and scientific research.