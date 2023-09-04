Kriti Sanon Discloses She Contracted Covid After Sharing Food

Kriti Sanon, who was honored with the National Award for Best Actress alongside Alia Bhatt, candidly revealed the story behind contracting Covid-19 in December 2020.

In a conversation with Curly Tales, Kriti disclosed her laid-back attitude towards sharing food, especially with those close to her, which ultimately led to her contracting the virus. She stated, “I can eat ‘jootha’ (shared food) with people who I know and I’m really close to, and that’s how I got Covid,” sharing a chuckle at the irony.

During December 2020, Kriti received a Covid-19 diagnosis, which she promptly shared on her Instagram. In her announcement, she reassured her well-wishers, saying, “There’s absolutely nothing to worry as I’m feeling fine and have quarantined myself as per BMC and my doctor’s advice. So I’m gonna ride this tide, rest it out and resume work soon. Till then, I’m reading all the warm wishes and they seem to be working. Be safe guys, the pandemic hasn’t gone yet.”

Notably, Kriti recently earned the National Award for her remarkable performance in the film ‘Mimi,’ a poignant exploration of surrogacy. She shared this prestigious accolade with Alia Bhatt, who received recognition for her stellar work in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi.’