Madhusudan Mistry predicts Congress will stay in power in Rajasthan

In Jaipur, Madhusudan Mistry, the Congress’ senior election observer for Rajasthan, expressed confidence that the party would maintain its hold on power in the state following the upcoming Assembly elections. Appointed by the Congress high command to oversee the assembly elections later this year, Mistry held meetings with party election observers during his visit. He asserted that there should be no doubt about the Congress government’s ability to secure another term in the state, suggesting that history would be made.

During their visits to various Assembly constituencies within their respective Lok Sabha areas, all observers engaged with District Congress Committees’ presidents and party workers. Additionally, they accepted applications from potential election candidates and evaluated the functioning of the Pradesh Congress Committee.