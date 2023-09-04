Mother and Toddler Perish as Auto Plunges into Achankovil River

In a heart-wrenching incident, a mother and her three-year-old son tragically lost their lives when an autorickshaw, carrying a total of five passengers, veered out of control and plunged into the Achankovil river. The victims have been identified as Athira (31), the wife of Sailesh, a resident of Venmani, and their young son, Kasinath. Miraculously, Sailesh (43), his daughter Keerthana (11), and the driver, Saju (45), were rescued from the devastating accident.

The grim turn of events unfolded as the family was returning home after a temple visit on that fateful Sunday evening around 5:45 pm. Eyewitnesses reported that the autorickshaw lost control, ultimately careening into the river after colliding with a concrete block. Swiftly responding to the emergency, local residents took the lead in organizing the initial rescue efforts. Subsequently, fire and rescue personnel, along with skilled scuba divers, intensified their search for the missing three-year-old.

Tragedy struck twice when Athira’s lifeless body was recovered on the same day of the incident. Sadly, young Kasinath’s life was also claimed by the river, with his body discovered trapped amidst the river’s rocky terrain the following Monday morning. Despite Athira being rushed to Mavelikkara district hospital, the medical professionals declared her deceased.

The search operation encountered numerous challenges due to the formidable water currents and relentless rain in the area. To coordinate the efforts, Minister Saji Cheriyan personally arrived at the scene, underscoring the severity of the situation and the need for a collective endeavor to navigate through this harrowing ordeal.