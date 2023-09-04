Rahul Gandhi engages with youth and the masses in Chhattisgarh

With upcoming Assembly elections, Chhattisgarh’s ruling Congress is actively reaching out to young voters, holding interactive sessions to understand their aspirations. Rahul Gandhi, a Congress leader, encouraged youth participation in the state’s political journey through the ‘Rajiv Yuva Mitan Sammelan’ in Raipur. These gatherings aim to empower youth and involve them in the nation’s development.

Rahul emphasized the potential consequences of youth engagement in politics, stressing their role in shaping the state’s growth. He expressed a desire to open the doors of politics to them, promoting a message of love and unity while addressing concerns about growing societal divisions. Attendees appreciated his remarks, recognizing the skills of Chhattisgarh’s youth, particularly in aligning with national demands. Rahul also highlighted the state’s strategic location, suggesting its potential to become the country’s logistical hub with the right support and policies.

Chhattisgarh’s ruling Congress is actively engaging with young voters ahead of the Assembly elections. Rahul Gandhi led a ‘Rajiv Yuva Mitan Sammelan’ in Raipur to encourage youth participation in politics. These gatherings focus on empowering youth and involving them in the nation’s development. Rahul emphasized the potential consequences of youth engagement in politics, stressing their role in shaping the state’s growth. He expressed a desire to open the doors of politics to them, promoting a message of love and unity while addressing concerns about growing societal divisions. Attendees appreciated his remarks, recognizing the skills of Chhattisgarh’s youth, particularly in aligning with national demands. Rahul also highlighted the state’s strategic location, suggesting its potential to become the country’s logistical hub with the right support and policies.