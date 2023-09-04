The iconic & powerful female voice behind ISRO rocket launch countdowns fades away

India, a nation of 1.4 billion individuals, has a select few whose voices resonate eternally in the hearts and minds of its people. These individuals span various domains, including celebrities, politicians, sports icons, and even scientists. Among them are the scientists and officials of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), whose rocket launches are iconic events that unite the entire nation, attracting millions to watch live streams of these missions.

In 2023, ISRO embarked on a series of launch missions, captivating the attention of people both within India and around the world. The voices of the officials who feature in these broadcasts, delivering their announcements, or “call-outs,” have become instantly recognizable to avid viewers. One such voice belonged to ISRO scientist Valarmathi, whose voice has now fallen silent forever.

Valarmathi, the iconic and powerful female voice behind ISRO’s rocket launch countdowns, passed away in a Chennai hospital on a Saturday evening, following a heart attack. Her voice was synonymous with the pre-launch countdown announcements and had last been heard on July 30th, when she announced the liftoff of the PSLV-C56 rocket carrying seven Singaporean satellites as part of a dedicated commercial mission. Valarmathi served in the Range Operations Programme Office at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, where she had been delivering countdown announcements for all launches over the past six years or so. Sadly, she succumbed to cardiac arrest at the age of fifty-something, having battled illness for a while.

For journalists, especially those who have been consistently covering the Indian space program and related launches from the spaceport, the voices of ISRO scientists making pre-launch and mission progress announcements are indelibly etched in memory. As journalists stand atop the ISRO media center terrace reporting on the launch mission, particularly TV journalists who address the camera, there’s an element of anxiety. They do not have a direct view of the rocket lifting off, which occurs kilometers away in the background.

In fulfilling their professional responsibility of looking directly into the camera lens and conveying information to the audience, TV journalists do not have the luxury of witnessing the rocket’s ascent behind them. It is the voices of the announcing officials that provide crucial updates on the countdown, enabling the timing of on-camera recordings and facilitating an understanding of the mission’s progress. Consequently, these voices become an integral part of the journalists’ lives and work.

Valarmathi, your voice lives on eternally. There’s no countdown timer for it. Your legacy endures.