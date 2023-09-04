Two women journalists in Iran have been sentenced to prison over ‘conspiracy’ and ‘collusion’

Two female journalists in Iran have received prison sentences and will spend approximately one month in jail as part of a three-year sentence, with part of it suspended, over charges of “conspiracy” and “collusion,” according to local media reports on Sunday (September 3).

Negin Bagheri and Elnaz Mohammadi, both journalists, were represented by their lawyer, Amir Raisian, who informed the reformist Ham Mihan newspaper (where Mohammadi works) that they will serve one-fortieth of the sentence, which amounts to less than a month in jail.

Raisian explained that the remaining period of the sentence is suspended over five years, during which time they will be required to undergo “professional ethics training” and are “prohibited from leaving the country.” The lawyer did not provide details on whether the verdict could be appealed, nor did he elaborate on the accusations against the reporters.

Elahe Mohammadi, Mohammadi’s sister, has been imprisoned since September 2022 after reporting on the funeral of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old who died in police custody. Amini, an Iranian Kurd, passed away on September 16, 2022, after being arrested for an alleged violation of the Islamic Republic’s dress code, which triggered nationwide protests.

Foreign-based human rights groups have reported numerous arrests in the lead-up to the anniversary of Amini’s death.

Negin Bagheri works for the independent Haft-e Sobh newspaper. Elnaz Mohammadi was arrested and detained in Evin prison for a week in February, with the reason for her detention remaining unclear.

Last year, during the protests following Amini’s death, hundreds of people were killed, dozens of security officers were injured, and many were arrested. Iranian officials labeled these protests as foreign-instigated “riots.”

Seven men were executed in protest-related cases involving violence against security forces.

According to local media reports, authorities in Iran interrogated or arrested more than 90 journalists since last month’s demonstrations.

On August 30, an Iranian news agency reported that journalist Nazila Maroufian, who was previously released on bail in August for defying Iran’s strict dress code, was rearrested for not wearing a headscarf in public.