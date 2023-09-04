UPI Surpasses 10B Transactions in a Month

Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions achieved a significant milestone, crossing the 10 billion mark in August, as announced by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). UPI, serving as an instant payment system, empowers users to effortlessly transfer funds to any bank account, facilitating seamless financial transactions.

According to NPCI data, UPI transactions on August 31st reached an impressive 10.58 billion, with a total transaction value of Rs 15.76 lakh crore. This marked a notable increase from the 9.96 billion transactions in July and 9.33 billion in June, with corresponding values of Rs 15.34 lakh crore for July.

**Understanding Unified Payments Interface (UPI)**

Before 2016, India operated various systems for interbank money transfers, including National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) and Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS). The complexity of these systems, along with growing paperwork, necessitated the creation of a unified platform.

In response, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) embarked on a mission in 2016 to revolutionize India’s payment systems. They developed the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), an architectural framework with standardized Application Programming Interface (API) specifications to streamline online payments. The goal was to offer a single interface across all NPCI systems, fostering interoperability and enhancing the customer experience.

The pilot program, involving 21 member banks, launched on April 11, 2016. UPI consolidates multiple bank accounts into a single mobile application from any participating bank, integrating various banking functions, seamless fund transfers, and merchant payments. It also facilitates “peer-to-peer” collect requests that can be scheduled and paid as per the user’s needs and convenience, allowing for immediate money transfers through mobile devices 24/7. UPI has emerged as the preferred choice for digital payments, offering a free, fast, secure, and hassle-free experience.

National Payments Corporation of India

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) serves as an umbrella organization responsible for operating retail payments and settlement systems in India. Established in 2008, it is an initiative of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA), operating under the provisions of the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007. NPCI operates as a “Not for Profit” company, with the aim of providing infrastructure for both physical and electronic payment and settlement systems to the entire Indian banking system.

NPCI has a strong focus on leveraging technology to enhance operational efficiency and expand the reach of payment systems. Throughout its journey, NPCI has made a significant impact on retail payment systems in the country, driving innovation and enabling secure and convenient financial transactions for millions of Indians.