All-electric Mini Cooper SE unveiled: Details

Mumbai: The luxury brand Mini, owned by BMW unveiled its fifth generation all-electric Cooper and new Mini Countryman in Munich, Germany. The electric Cooper is due to go on sale in the UK in May 2024.

The electric hatchback has been introduced in two variants. The base model named E is powered by the front-mounted motor and features a 40.7kWh battery pack. The engine generates a max power of 181 bhp and 290 Nm of peak torque. While the upper model SE comes with a 54.2kWh battery pack, which is capable enough to produce a max power of 215 bhp and 330 Nm peak torque. The top model can provide a claimed range of around 402km, and only takes 30 mins to charge it from 10 percent to up to 80 percent.