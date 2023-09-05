China Open: India’s HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen bow out in first round

Changzhou: In badminton, India’s ace players HS Prannoy and Lakshya Sen crashed out in the first round of China Open Super 1000 badminton tournament. World Championship bronze medallist HS Prannoy lost to Ng Tze Yong of Malaysia in the men’s singles first round by ‘12-21, 21-13, 18-21’ in 1 hour 6 minutes.

Reigning Commonwealth Games champion Lakshya Sen also crashed out of the tournament in the first round after losing to Anders Antonsen of Denmark in three games by ‘ 21-23, 21-16, 9-21’ in 1 hour and 18 minutes.

Also Read: Moderate intensity earthquake hits southern Taiwan

Priyanshu Rajawat then went down to Indonesia’s Shesar Hiren Rhustavito by ‘13-21, 24-26’. The women’s doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand lost to top seeds Chen Qing Chen and Jia Yi Fan of China by ‘18-21, 11-21’.