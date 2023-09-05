Commodity Market: Gold price slips down marginally

Mumbai: Price of gold edged lower marginally in the commodity markets. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 44,120, down by Rs 120 per 8 gram in Kerala. Spot gold is priced around Rs 60,800 per 10 gram while Rs 76,500 for silver in Indian cities like Delhi and Ahmedabad.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading down by Rs 57 or 0.10% at Rs 59,336 per 10 gram. Silver futures were trading at Rs 74,183 per kg, lower by Rs 338 or 0.45%. The gold futures had ended with losses of Rs 4 or 0.01% per 10 gram at Rs 59,391 on Monday while the silver futures closed lower at Rs 74522, down by Rs 567 per kg or 0.76%.

Gold futures are up 0.03% or by Rs 19 on the month-to-date basis while they have gained 7.95% or by Rs 4,376 on the year-to-date basis. As for Silver futures, the gains are to the tune of 1.53% or Rs 1,161 in September while the gains this year stand at 7.36% or Rs 5,108.

On the Comex, gold futures were trading at $1,961.30 per troy ounce on Tuesday, down by $5.80 or 0.29% while Silver futures closed at $24.210, lower by $0.0352 or 1.43%

Price of spot gold was flat at $1,937.58 per ounce. U.S. gold futures fell 0.2% to $1,963.40. Price of spot silver was down 0.1% at $23.94 per ounce, platinum dipped 0.6% to $948.20 and palladium was flat at $1,221.45.