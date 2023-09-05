Conservationists fear that the Asian hornet has likely established itself in the UK

Concerns are growing among conservationists that the Asian hornet has successfully established itself in the UK, as record numbers of nests have been discovered, according to a report by The Guardian. In 2023, there have been 22 confirmed sightings of this invasive species in the UK, a stark increase from just two sightings in each of the previous two years. This brings the total number of sightings since 2016 to 45.

The majority of these sightings occurred in Kent, raising fears that the species may have taken hold in the region. The government’s strategy is to locate and eliminate every hornet and nest to prevent them from overwintering and multiplying, as eradicating them once established is extremely challenging.

Renowned bumblebee conservation expert Professor Dave Goulson from the University of Sussex expressed his concerns, stating that it may be too early to confirm, but the situation looks ominous. He emphasized that if even one nest goes undetected and reproduces, it could become impossible to prevent their establishment.

Once established, Asian hornets pose a significant threat to native bee populations, as they are known for dismembering and preying on native bees, especially honeybees.

Their presence in France has already had a devastating impact on native insects, as they capture incoming and outgoing bees, dismember smaller insects, and feed their thoraxes to their offspring.

Matt Shardlow, Chief Executive of the insect charity Buglife, shared Goulson’s concerns but suggested that it might be premature to give up on control efforts. He mentioned that removing nests has slowed their colonization, and weather conditions can influence the abundance of different wasp species, offering hope that eradication efforts, combined with favorable weather, might still succeed.

Julie Coleman, a trustee of the British Beekeepers Association in Kent, speculated that hornets may have already overwintered in the region, and their presence could be due to wind-assisted migration. She also raised the possibility of an overwintered nest in Kent sending out hibernating queens in the autumn.

Asian hornets first arrived in Europe in 2004, likely transported inadvertently via cargo from Asia. They rapidly spread across western Europe and have now reached Britain, potentially aided by post-Brexit trade rules. Their presence poses a serious threat to native insect populations in the UK.