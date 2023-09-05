Fatal Confrontation Outside Wayanad BEVCO Store Claims Man’s Life

A tragic incident unfolded in Kalpetta as a man lost his life in the aftermath of clashes that erupted in front of a BEVCO (beverages) outlet on Tuesday. The victim, identified as Nishad Babu, aged 40 and son of Thengumthodi Koya, hailed from the vicinity of Edaguni near Kalpetta.

The incident transpired around noon, leaving Babu gravely injured with head wounds. Swiftly, he was rushed to a nearby hospital, but the gravity of his injuries proved insurmountable, and he succumbed to them in the evening. Law enforcement authorities are actively investigating the matter and have made progress by identifying individuals involved in the clashes through CCTV footage. The body of the deceased has been placed at the General Hospital in Kalpetta, awaiting further proceedings.