Forex Market: Indian rupee opens lower against US dollar

Sep 5, 2023, 11:49 am IST

Mumbai: The Indian rupee opened lower against the US dollar on Tuesday. The rising crude oil prices weighed upon the Indian currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the local currency  opened at 82.78 a dollar, lower by 3 paise. On Monday, the Indian rupee ended 3 paise lower at 82.75 a dollar.

On Monday, the Foreign institutional investors (FIIs)  sold Indian shares worth Rs 3,367.67 crore, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) purchased  Indian shares worth Rs 2,563.48 crore.

 

