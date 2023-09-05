Harish Salve, former solicitor general of India gets married in an affluent ceremony in London, United Kingdom

Harish Salve, a prominent lawyer and former solicitor general of India, entered into his third marriage in a lavish ceremony held in London, United Kingdom, as reported by various media outlets. The wedding was graced by the presence of several well-known individuals, including Lalit Modi, Ujjwala Raut, and others.

The 68-year-old lawyer made headlines with his girlfriend Trina, and images and videos capturing the event quickly went viral on social media. Harish Salve had previously been married to Meenakshi, his first wife, and later to Caroline Brossard in 2020. His marriage with his first wife reportedly came to an end in June 2020 after more than 30 years of matrimony.

Lalit Modi, the former chairman of the Indian Premier League (IPL), who had relocated to London from India in 2010 amidst scandals and controversies related to IPL, expressed his intention to return to India once the nation enforces stricter libel laws.

Earlier this year, the former IPL chairman was directed by the Supreme Court to issue an unconditional apology for his remarks against the judiciary on social media and in national newspapers.

As a Supreme Court lawyer, Harish Salve has been involved in numerous high-profile cases. One of his most notable cases was representing Kulbhushan Jadhav, who had been sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on espionage charges. Salve served as India’s lead counsel before the International Court of Justice in the Jadhav extradition case and charged a nominal fee of Rs 1, earning him widespread acclaim. During the trial at the ICJ, Salve contended that Pakistan had coerced a confession from Jadhav regarding spying in Pakistan.

In 2020, he was appointed as the Queen’s Counsel (QC) for the courts of Wales and England, a prestigious title conferred upon individuals who have demonstrated exceptional skill and expertise in advocacy.

Harish Salve also represented the Union government in 2018 at the Supreme Court in the Cauvery water dispute. In 2015, he received one of India’s highest honors, the Padma Bhushan.

Additionally, Salve was known to have represented Bollywood celebrity Salman Khan in a hit-and-run case dating back to 2002. Khan was eventually acquitted of all charges after a Bombay High Court decision, 13 years after the incident.

Harish Salve, who obtained his LLB degree from Nagpur University, served as the Solicitor General of India from November 1999 to November 2002.