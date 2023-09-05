Man Turns Himself In After Killing Father-in-Law in Malappuram

In a distressing turn of events, a man named Manoj (46), hailing from Vallikkad, walked into the Vazhikadavu police station in the Malappuram district, surrendering himself and confessing to a grim act. He claimed responsibility for the killing of his father-in-law, Prabhakaran, which had occurred on a fateful Tuesday.

The circumstances leading to this tragic incident stemmed from family issues, compelling Manoj’s wife and children to reside with Prabhakaran for several weeks. In an attempt to resolve their familial conflicts, the police had initiated a meeting just a few days prior.

Vazhikadavu police authorities were taken aback by the sudden revelation. They promptly responded to the situation, arresting Manoj, and initiating the necessary inquest procedures. As investigations unfold, the community is left grappling with the somber aftermath of this unfortunate incident.