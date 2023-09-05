Oommen Chandy’s Name Remains on Puthuppally Voter List

The late Oommen Chandy, a revered figure whose legacy endures in the hearts of his devoted supporters, still finds his name on the voter list for the Puthuppally assembly constituency, where a bypoll, prompted by his passing, is currently underway.

Former Chief Minister and longtime MLA, Oommen Chandy, holds the position of voter number 647 in booth number 126 at the Georgian Public School, Puthuppally.

Typically, a voter’s name is removed from the list after their demise, but this process can take some time. After the death is reported to the relevant panchayat, the information is relayed to the authorities by the booth-level official, and subsequently, the name is expunged from the list.

Oommen Chandy, who departed on July 18, habitually exercised his voting rights alongside his family members at the Georgian School. In today’s bypoll for the Puthuppally constituency, his son, Chandy Oommen, is vying for victory as the United Democratic Front candidate. Oommen Chandy had represented this assembly seat uninterruptedly for 53 years until his demise.