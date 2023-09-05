Sangh Parivar’s ‘One Nation, One Election’ Push Aims to Centralize Power: Kerala CM

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in a firm stand against the BJP-led Union government’s ‘one nation, one election’ proposal, asserted that it conceals the Sangh Parivar’s underlying motive to weaken the federal system and elevate the Centre’s authority. He called upon the democratic society to unite in opposition, emphasizing that the very essence of India, its parliamentary democratic system, and its constitutional values faced a “serious threat.”

In a forceful declaration, the veteran from the Communist Party of India (Marxist) went on to highlight that the current ‘one nation, one election’ slogan put forth by the Sangh Parivar exacerbates this looming threat. Pinarayi’s remarks surfaced shortly after the BJP-led Centre established a high-level committee led by former president Ram Nath Kovind to explore the feasibility of concurrent elections.

This committee has the mandate to assess and propose specific amendments to the Constitution, the Representation of the People Act, and any other relevant laws and regulations necessary for simultaneous elections. Additionally, it will evaluate whether these constitutional amendments require ratification by the states and devise solutions for various scenarios, including a hung House, a vote of no confidence, defections, or other contingencies in the event of simultaneous polls.