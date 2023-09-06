Bharat’s PM at ASEAN-India Summit; Opposition Criticizes Government’s Approach

A document linked to Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to Indonesia has ignited suspicions regarding the government’s intention to promote ‘Bharat’ as the official name for ‘India’. In this document, the Prime Minister is referred to as the ‘Prime Minister of Bharat’.

The Congress wasted no time in reacting to this development, criticizing the government for what they perceived as confusion. They pointed out that Narendra Modi was being addressed as “the Prime Minister of Bharat at the 20th ASEAN-India summit.”

This critique from the opposition followed BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra sharing the document related to Modi’s Indonesia trip. Narendra Modi is set to depart for Indonesia on Wednesday night to participate in the 20th ASEAN-India Summit and the 18th East Asia Summit.

Taking to social media, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh expressed his thoughts on the matter. He remarked, “Look at how confused the Modi government is! The Prime Minister of Bharat at the 20th ASEAN-India summit. All this drama just because the Opposition got together and called itself INDIA.”

This reference to Narendra Modi as the “Prime Minister of Bharat” closely follows another incident where a G20 invitation for a dinner on September 9 used the title “President of Bharat.” This move sparked controversy, with opposition parties alleging that the government might be considering a shift from ‘India’ to ‘Bharat’ as the country’s official name.