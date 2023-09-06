Bypolls in six states remained peaceful

Peaceful bypolls took place in seven assembly seats across five states: Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Kerala, Tripura, and West Bengal. This contest holds high significance as it sets the stage for the upcoming 2024 general elections, with the BJP-led NDA and the opposition bloc INDIA in a fierce battle.

Two seats, Boxanagar and Dhanpur, in BJP-controlled Tripura witnessed nearly 87% voter turnout, though a minor incident occurred near the Dhanpur constituency. Despite villagers setting fire to motorcycles, authorities managed to control the situation. Meanwhile, in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghosi, the INDIA alliance presented a united front, with a moderate 50.30% voter turnout. The Ghosi seat featured a direct competition between BJP’s Dara Singh Chouhan and SP’s Sudharkar Singh.

In Uttarakhand, over 55% of voters participated peacefully in the by-election for the Bageshwar assembly seat, with no reported incidents. Similarly, Jharkhand recorded a total of 64.84% voter turnout in the Dumri assembly seat by-election, according to an Election Commission official. These bypolls hold implications for the future political landscape in these regions and the broader national context.