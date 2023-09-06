Delhi government asserts completion of all G20 Summit preparations

The Delhi government has announced that the national capital is fully prepared to host foreign delegates for the upcoming G20 Summit. In a press conference, cabinet ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj shared insights into the extensive preparations conducted by the Delhi government for this significant event.

Expressing pride in India hosting the G20 Summit, Atishi commended the Central government for establishing an impressive convention center at Pragati Maidan, the chosen venue. As part of these preparations, ten roads have undergone refurbishment, and the city has seen extensive beautification efforts to enhance its appearance for the summit.

Saurabh Bharadwaj echoed Atishi’s sentiments regarding the renovation and beautification work carried out in anticipation of the summit. However, he did acknowledge concerns about traffic congestion observed on Tuesday and suggested that better planning, particularly related to carcade rehearsals, should have been undertaken by the LG (Lieutenant Governor) to mitigate such issues.

Overall, the Delhi government appears committed to ensuring a successful and well-organized G20 Summit, showcasing the nation’s readiness to host this important international gathering.