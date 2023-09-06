Delicious Manchow Chicken Soup Recipe

Here’s a simple Manchow Chicken Soup recipe:

Ingredients:

– 200 grams of boneless chicken, diced

– 2 tablespoons of oil

– 2 cloves of garlic, minced

– 1-inch piece of ginger, minced

– 1 small onion, finely chopped

– 1/4 cup of finely chopped cabbage

– 1/4 cup of finely chopped carrots

– 1/4 cup of finely chopped bell peppers (red and green)

– 2-3 finely chopped green chilies (adjust to your spice preference)

– 2 tablespoons of soy sauce

– 1 tablespoon of vinegar

– 1 teaspoon of red chili sauce (adjust to your spice preference)

– 1 teaspoon of cornstarch (mixed with 2 tablespoons of water)

– 1 liter of chicken stock

– Salt and pepper to taste

– Chopped spring onions for garnish

Instructions:

1. Heat the oil in a large pot or saucepan over medium heat. Add the minced garlic and ginger and sauté for a minute until fragrant.

2. Add the finely chopped onions and sauté until they turn translucent.

3. Now, add the diced chicken and cook until it turns white and is cooked through.

4. Stir in the finely chopped vegetables – cabbage, carrots, bell peppers, and green chilies. Cook for a few minutes until they start to soften.

5. Add soy sauce, vinegar, and red chili sauce to the pot. Mix well.

6. Pour in the chicken stock and bring the soup to a boil. Reduce the heat and let it simmer for about 10-15 minutes, allowing the flavors to meld.

7. In a small bowl, mix the cornstarch with water to make a slurry. Slowly pour this mixture into the soup while stirring continuously. This will help thicken the soup slightly.

8. Season the Manchow Chicken Soup with salt and pepper to taste. Adjust the soy sauce and chili sauce as per your preference for saltiness and spiciness.

9. Let the soup simmer for a few more minutes until it reaches your desired consistency.

10. Serve hot, garnished with chopped spring onions.

Enjoy your homemade Manchow Chicken Soup!