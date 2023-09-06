How to Make Vinegar-Free Mango Pickle

The combination of mango, lemon, and ginger pickles is a quintessential part of any ‘sadya,’ but health-conscious individuals often fret about the vinegar content in these delectable condiments. Excessive vinegar consumption has been linked to health concerns. However, you can savor a delicious mango pickle without vinegar, and I’ll show you how. Here’s a fantastic recipe for making vinegar-less pickled mango.

Ingredients:

– 1 kg green mango

– Salt

– 1 teaspoon mustard

– ¼ teaspoon fenugreek

– 1 fistful of garlic

– 2 sprigs of curry leaves

– 4 tablespoons of gingelly oil

– 4 green chillies

– 3 dried chillies

– ½ tablespoon turmeric powder

– 1 teaspoon asafoetida powder

– ¾ teaspoon fried and powdered fenugreek

– 4 tablespoons chilli powder

– ½ cup water

– 1 teaspoon fried and powdered mustard

Preparation:

1. Wash the mangoes thoroughly and pat them dry. Chop them into small pieces and add salt, ensuring they’re well-mixed. Let this sit for 30 minutes.

2. Heat a pan and pour four tablespoons of gingelly oil. When the oil is hot, add mustard seeds and let them splutter. Then, add fenugreek seeds. Once slightly roasted, add sliced green chillies, split garlic, curry leaves, and dried chillies into the pan.

3. Allow the mixture to cook, and then add the various powders – turmeric, asafoetida, fried fenugreek, and chillies. Mash up the mixture on low heat.

4. Add half a glass of water to the mixture and let it boil. Once boiling, add the salted mango kept aside into the pan. Reduce the flame and mix well. Adjust the salt if needed according to your taste.

5. After adding fried and powdered mustard to the mixture, turn off the flame. Ensure that all utensils used are completely dry during the preparation of this pickle.

6. Once the pickle cools to room temperature, store it in glass bottles.

Enjoy your homemade, vinegar-less pickled mango that’s both delicious and healthy!