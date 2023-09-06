ISIS Thrissur module’s fugitive leader caught in Tamil Nadu

According to an official, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) detained the fugitive leader of the ISIS Thrissur module from Tamil Nadu on Wednesday and prevented him from leaving the country.

The NIA’s fugitive tracking team, which had been working on the ground over the previous few weeks to find him, captured Siyed Nabeel from Chennai, according to a spokesperson for the federal agency. Siyed Nabeel is the leader of the Thrissur-based module of the banned international terror group.

According to the official, the accused intended to use counterfeit and false documents to leave the country, using Nepal as a transit nation.

Since his module was broken, he has been evading capture and hiding out in various locations around Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, according to the spokesperson.

The official reported that Nabeel, the third suspect to be taken into custody in the case since July, had incriminating papers and electronic equipment recovered from his hands.

From his hiding place close to Sathyamangalam in Tamil Nadu, the NIA had tracked and captured Ashif alias ‘Mathilakath Kodayil Ashraf’ in July.

According to the spokesman, the NIA found that the Thrissur-based ISIS module had been planning to carry out terrorist attacks in Kerala. The NIA had registered the case on July 11 in accordance with credible evidence under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

According to the official, it had been engaging in illegal acts including dacoities throughout the state while also conducting reconnaissance for this reason and earning money to support ISIS activities.

The Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS), also known as Islamic State (IS), the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant, and by its Arabic abbreviation Da’ish or Daesh, is a transnational terrorist organisation.

By placing modules in different states and actively seeking out motivated individuals who support its jihadist doctrine, the outfit has stepped up its efforts in India, according to the spokesperson.

The official claimed that in order to obstruct the terrorist goal of the banned outfit, the NIA has cracked several of these modules and detained numerous ISIS members and cadres who were operating across states.