North Korea is to face consequences for providing weapons to Russia against Ukraine, says the US

North Korea may face repercussions for supplying weapons to Russia in its conflict with Ukraine, warned a high-ranking White House official on Tuesday. This warning came amidst reports suggesting discussions between Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un regarding weapons.

US President Joe Biden’s National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan, emphasized, “They will pay a price for this in the international community,” during his comments to reporters.

Reports indicated that Russia, under sanctions, sought additional military support from its ally, North Korea, to bolster its forces as Ukraine pursued a closely watched counteroffensive to reclaim its territory.

Sullivan disclosed that Moscow and Pyongyang were contemplating “leader-level discussions, perhaps even in person,” to address Russia’s weaponry requirements. He also noted that weapons from North Korea could be employed by Russia to target food supplies and heating infrastructure as it enters the winter season in an attempt to seize the territory of another sovereign nation.

“This is not going to reflect well on North Korea, and they will pay a price for this in the international community,” Sullivan affirmed. He pointed out that Russia’s need to turn to a nation like North Korea for assistance speaks volumes.

In July, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu visited North Korea with the objective of securing additional munitions for the ongoing conflict, according to the White House.

However, the Kremlin indicated on Tuesday that it had not yet confirmed a summit between Kim and Putin. Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin spokesman, stated, “We have nothing to say on this.”

Shoigu had mentioned on Monday that Russia was considering joint military exercises with North Korea, emphasizing, “Why not? They are our neighbors,” as quoted by the TASS news agency.

The United States had cautioned last week that Russia was involved in clandestine negotiations with North Korea to procure various munitions and supplies for its war efforts.

Reports suggested that Kim was expected to travel via an armored train from Pyongyang to Vladivostok on Russia’s Pacific Coast to meet with Putin, as reported by the New York Times.

Both leaders were anticipated to convene at the Far Eastern Federal University campus in Vladivostok to participate in the Eastern Economic Forum, scheduled from September 10 to 13, according to officials.

Additionally, Kim was likely to visit Pier 33, where naval vessels from Russia’s Pacific fleet are docked. North Korea celebrates the anniversary of its founding on September 9.