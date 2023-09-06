Phonepe introduces celebrity voice feature: Know how to activate it

Mumbai: Leading digital payments and financial services company in the country, PhonePe has launched a new celebrity voice feature. The feature is introduced in collaboration with the iconic Indian actor Amitabh Bachchan, exclusively for its SmartSpeakers.

The new feature will allow users to make payments using Bachchan’s voice. The feature is currently available in Hindi and English. It will be introduced in other languages soon.

The PhonePe SmartSpeaker was launched a year ago, and since then, 4 million devices have been used by merchant partners across 19,000 postal codes (covering over 90% of the country). The SmartSpeakers validate 100 crore transactions across the country.

Steps to enable the feature:

Step 1: Open the PhonePe for Business App

Step 2: Go to the SmartSpeaker section on the home screen

Step 3: Under ‘My SmartSpeaker’, click on ‘SmartSpeaker Voice’

Step 4: Choose Amitabh Bachchan’s voice in the preferred language

Step 5: Click on ‘Confirm’ to activate the voice

Step 6: Device gets rebooted with the updated language in Bachchan’s voice within a few hours