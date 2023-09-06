Railway assesses employee well-being and medication use during work hours

In a groundbreaking initiative, Indian Railways will investigate the impact of medications administered to its employees during their duty hours to manage lifestyle-related illnesses. This endeavor seeks to ascertain whether these medicines have any bearing on the safe operation of railway services.

The Railway Board has instructed all its regional branches to compile and share data concerning the lifestyle ailments affecting train drivers and guards, along with the medications they consume while on duty. On August 31 of the current year, the Railway Board issued a directive to the heads of the 17 zonal railways and two metro railways in Kolkata and the Konkan Railway Corporation Limited, conveying its intention to examine issues associated with medication usage and its potential effects on the railway staff.