Second Himalayan Film Festival returns on September 29th

The second edition of the Himalayan Film Festival (THFF) is set to take place in Ladakh from September 29 to October 3, as announced by the organizers. This film extravaganza aims to showcase the enchanting world of Indian cinema beyond the mainstream, amidst the breathtaking landscapes of the Himalayas. The event is a collaborative effort between the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) of the Union Territory of Ladakh and the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Leh.

The THFF lineup includes acclaimed films that promise to take the audience on a cinematic journey exploring diverse emotions, narratives, and cultures. Notable titles such as “Haqeeqat,” filmed in Ladakh, “Spawo (Warrior),” “Ama (Mother),” “Jungwa: The Broken Balance,” “Lunana: A Yak In the Classroom,” “Por Thozhil,” “Sunpat,” and the timeless classic “Lage Raho Munna Bhai” are part of the festival’s offerings. Beyond film screenings, THFF will also feature a range of events, including the Screenwriters Lab, Short Film Competition, Photography Workshop, and Masterclasses led by esteemed professionals from the Indian film industry.

The Commissioner/Secretary of Information for the Union Territory of Ladakh, Padma Angmo, expressed their delight in returning with the festival’s second edition following its inaugural success in 2021.