Simple habits to improve your mental health and well-being

Most of us aim to engage in regular exercise and follow a healthy diet to maintain a healthy body and physical health. Similarly, we must take steps towards maintaining a healthy mental wellbeing.

Simple habits that can improve your mental well-being:

1. Start the day with a positive affirmation or mantra: Choose a positive statement or phrase and repeat it to yourself every morning. This can help set a positive tone for the day and boost your overall mental well-being.

2. Practice gratitude: Take a few moments each day to reflect on things you are grateful for. Write them down in a gratitude journal or simply mentally acknowledge them. This habit can help shift your focus towards the positive aspects of life.

3. Engage in regular physical exercise: Include regular physical activity into your daily routine as exercise has a significant impact on mental health by reducing stress, boosting mood, and improving overall well-being.

4. Prioritise good sleep hygiene: Create a calming bedtime routine, avoid caffeine and screens before bed, and ensure your sleep environment is comfortable and conducive to a good night’s rest.

5. Practice mindfulness or meditation: Set aside a few minutes each day for mindfulness or meditation. Regular mindfulness practice can help calm the mind, reduce stress, and improve mental clarity.

6. Limit screen time and digital distractions: Set boundaries on the amount of time you spend on social media, browsing the internet, or watching television.

7. Connect with loved ones: Make an effort to spend quality time with family and friends. Strong social connections can have a positive impact on mental health.

8. Incorporate hobbies and activities you enjoy: Dedicate time each day to an activity that brings you joy, such as reading, painting, playing a musical instrument, or engaging in a sport.

9. Set realistic goals and break them down: Setting achievable goals and breaking them down into smaller, manageable steps can help organise your tasks and provide a sense of accomplishment.

10. Practice self-care: Prioritise self-care activities that nourish your mind, body, and soul. This can include taking a bath, practicing self-compassion, journaling, engaging in hobbies, or treating yourself to something you enjoy.